As early as the '60s, “Pop” Staples has delivered a collection of strong Gospel, R&B, and Soul-oriented Pop with hits like “Respect Yourself”, and “I'll Take You There”. Over the period of around 20 years, the band that contained the voice of Mavis Staples, and the leadership and guitar of Pop Staples, released a small collection of albums that ended with 1984's The Turning Point.
Over two release dates, Omnivore Recordings will revisit The Staple Singers‘ original movie soundtrack for Let's Do It Again, produced by Curtis Mayfield for his label, and the renamed The Staples collective releases of Pass It On (1976), Family Tree (1977), and Unlock Your Mind (1978), all previously released on Warner Brothers Records.
On June 5, Let's Do It Again ST, and Pass It On, will be released, and followed up on June 26 with the reissues of Family Tree, and Unlock your Mind.
All four CDs will feature new remastering, and will contain a small collection of single edits as bonus tracks (see track listings below), They will be issued in CD digipaks along with new booklets that will provide photos, new liner notes, new essays, and credits for each album.
Let's Do It Again S/T " The Staple Singers
01 Let's Do It Again
02 Funky Love
03 A Whole Lot Of Love
04 New Orleans
05 I Want To Thank You
06 Big Mac
07 After Sex
08 Chase
Bonus Tracks
09 Let's Do It Again (Single Edit)
10 After Sex (Single Edit)
11 New Orleans (Single Edit)
Pass It On " The Staples
01 The Real Thing Inside Of Me/Party
02 Take Your Own Time
03 Sweeter Than The Sweet
04 Love Me, Love Me, Love Me
05 Pass It On
06 Making Love
07 Take This Love Of Mine
08 Precious, Precious
Bonus Tracks
09 Sweeter Than The Sweet (Single Edit)
10 Love Me, Love Me, Love Me (Single Edit)
Family Tree " The Staples
01 Family Tree
02 What You Doing Tonight
03 See A Little Further (Than My Bed)
04 I Honestly Love You
05 Hang Loose
06 Let's Go To The Disco
07 Color Me Higher
08 Boogie For The Blues
Bonus Tracks
09 I Honestly Love You (Single Edit)
10 Let's Go To The Disco (Single Edit)
Unlock Your Mind " The Staples
01 Chica Boom
02 Don't Burn Me
03 (Shu-doo-pa-poo-poop)
04 Love Being Your Fool
05 Showdown
06 Unlock Your Mind
07 Handwriting On The Wall
08 Mystery Train
09 Leave It All Up To Love
10 I Want You To Dance
11 God Can
Bonus Track
12 Chica Boom (Single Edit)