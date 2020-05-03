Back in the late '70s, a young folk artist came up from Meridian, MS to the big and overwhelming city of New York City in order to deliver his classic first album, Alive On Arrival. That brilliant musician was Steve Forbert. Forbert fans need not be reminded of the inherent greatness of that 1978 classic […]

On May 8, Steve Forbert returns with his 20th studio album. Early Morning Rain is a generous collection of covers of familiar tunes. In it you will hear haunting and distinctive versions of “Good Time Charlie's Got The Blues” (Danny O'Keefe), “Suzanne” (Leonard Cohen), “Your Song” (Elton John), and “Withered and Dead” (Richard Thompson), and more. In fact, you can hear Steve Forbert sing “Good Time Charlie's Got The Blues” at this link. Early Morning Rain releases on CD and DD.

Steve Forbert has left a legacy behind with his songs. i encourage your investigations.

Early Morning Rain " Steve Forbert

01 Early Morning Rain

02 Box Of Rain

03 Your Song

04 Supersonic Rocket Ship

05 Withered and Died

06 Someday Soon

07 Pick Me Up On Your Way Down

08 Suzanne

09 Frankie And Johnny

10 Good Time Charlie's Got The Blues

11 Dignity