White Lion was formed back in the early '80s in time for the Hard Rock rule that floated alongside the popularity of New Wave in the early '80s. With MTV as a driving force, Metal bands proliferated. White Lion released their first album and gained attention almost immediately. By their second album called Pride, they were Platinum-sellers and on the Hit Parade with four singles: “Wait”, “Tell Me”, “When The Children Cry”, and “All You Need Is Rock ‘n' Roll”. They released several more charting albums that included Big Game (1989), also with four singles, and 1991's Mane Attraction, with four singles of its own. Over time, various versions of White Lion recorded six studio sets.
On June 26, Cherry Red Records (UK) will present a 5CD Boxed set celebrating the music of White Lion with 50 songs pulled from their first four Atlantic Records classics. To bolster the set, a 1988 13-performance songs live set from NYC's Ritz Theatre is included. Ten bonus tracks fill out the collection. The 5CD Box is called All You Need Is Rock ‘N' Roll: The Complete Albums 1985-1991.
All You Need Is Rock 'N' Roll: The Complete Albums 1985-1991 " White Lion
CD1 (Fight To Survive)
01 Broken Heart
02 Cherokee
03 Fight to Survive
04 Where Do We Run
05 In the City
06 All the Fallen Men
07 All Burn in Hell
08 Kid of 1000 Faces
09 El Salvador
10 The Road to Valhalla
CD2 (Pride)
01 Hungry
02 Lonely Nights
03 Don't Give Up
04 Sweet Little Loving
05 Lady of the Valley
06 Wait
07 All You Need Is Rock N Roll
08 Tell Me
09 All Join Our Hands
10 When the Children Cry
Bonus Tracks
11 Wait (Extended Remix)
12 When the Children Cry (Edit)
13 All You Need Is Rock N Roll (LP Version w/intro edit)
14 All You Need Is Rock N Roll (Short Version)
15 Tell Me (Edit)
CD3 (Big Game)
01 Goin' Home Tonight
02 Dirty Woman
03 Little Fighter
04 Broken Home
05 Baby Be Mine
06 Living on the Edge
07 Let's Get Crazy
08 Don't Say It's Over
09 If My Mind Is Evil
10 Radar Love
11 Cry for Freedom
Bonus Track
12 Cry for Freedom (Edit)
CD4 (Mane Attraction)
01 Lights and Thunder
02 Broken Heart
03 Leave Me Alone
04 Love Don't Come Easy
05 You're All I Need
06 It's Over
07 Warsong
08 She's Got Everything
09 Till Death Do Us Part
10 Out with the Boys
11 Blue Monday
12 Farewell to You
Bonus Track
13 Lights & Thunder (Edit)
CD5 (Live at The Ritz " February 11, 1988)
01 Hungry
02 Don't Give Up
03 Lonely Nights
04 Sweet Little Loving
05 Broken Heart
06 Fight to Survive
07 Tell Me
08 All Join Our Hands
09 Wait
10 Lady of the Valley
11 The Road to Valhalla
12 All You Need Is Rock N Roll
13 When the Children Cry
Bonus Tracks (Live in Rehearsal (1991)
14 Little Fighter
15 When the Children Cry
16 Don't Give Up