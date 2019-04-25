Did you hear me a couple of weeks ago? I’m pretty sure I screamed right out loud a big, “Hell Yeah!”



My excitement came from learning that Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart had announced a return to the road this summer for their first North American road trip in three years.



Heart will be on tour from July through September.



The “Love Alive Tour” will feature an all-star lineup of various guest openers including such female greats as Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Elle King and Lucie Silvas.



I was excited for three key reasons. One, it must mean that the feud between the rocker sisters was over. The second reason: Heart would be back on tour. Thirdly, they would be coming to the area and I got tickets. Heart has always been on my bucket list of groups I wanted to see live.



If you remember, last summer I was able to cross two other bucket-list dream concerts off my list: Daryl Hall & John Oates and Fleetwood Mac. Now, it’s Heart.



Show me somebody who doesn’t like “Barracuda” and I’ll show you a nerd. “Barracuda” is one of the best rock songs ever. Ann’s vocal are kick---. Ditto that for “Crazy On You” and “Magic Man,” too. These iconic ’70s rock songs still command attention.



When I was young, those songs were great to me, because you didn’t hear too many female artists on hard rock radio stations.



In the ’80s, Heart’s career exploded, particularly the self-titled 1985 smash album. I took lawn-mowing money to buy that cassette. “What About Love,” “These Dreams,” “Never,” “If Looks Could Kill” and “Nothing At All” were huge singles. I fell in love with Ann’s incredible singing all over again, but it was Nancy’s lead vocal that got the band its first No. 1 song with “These Dreams.” The video was equally cool.



The follow-up album, 1987′s “Bad Animals,” was even better. The first single, “Alone,” went straight to No. 1. It is still one of my most favorite songs of all-time. No one can touch Ann’s incredible vocals on the track.



Heart has released 16 studio albums, nine live albums, eight compilations, 64 singles, and has sold over 40 million albums. In 2013, Heart was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.



Get yourself a ticket for the show and get your rock on.

David T. Farr can be reached at farrboy@hotmail.com.