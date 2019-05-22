If you’re going for a career in the movies, and you want to make sure your fans get to see that you’ve got a wide range of acting chops, one good plan is to co-star in both a big-budget comedy and a huge-budget action-thriller that are released less than a month apart. That’s the path that O’Shea Jackson Jr. is following. “Long Shot,” the hit comedy in which he has a prominent role - and displays good comic timing - as Seth Rogen’s best pal Lance, came out on May 3. On May 31, he’s got plenty of dialogue and a boatload of action and effects spinning around him as Chief Warrant Officer Barnes, part of the ensemble cast in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”



Jackson, 28, who got his start in film playing the younger version of his real-life father, Ice Cube in “Straight Out of Compton,” a self-admitted Godzilla fan, spoke about the thrill of working in this newest offering in the long-running giant, fire-breathing lizard franchise earlier this week in Hollywood.



Q: Just how much were you into Godzilla before you got this role?

A: I’ve enjoyed Godzilla since I was a kid. I’d be watching him on the SCI FI Channel (now Syfy) with my dad, my brother, and my uncle. I played the Godzilla video games, I had the action figures and used them to destroy my Legos. When I did “Straight Out of Compton” I listed my five heroes, that weren’t my father, and Godzilla was on that list. So, I’ve been waiting for this for a long time, and I just happened to be lucky enough to get this audition and knock it out.



Q: Godzilla has been around since 1954, the movies just keep getting made, and people keep going to them. What do you think keeps his staying power intact?

A: Over the time of Godzilla there’s been different people in charge of pushing the story along, and through each new Godzilla you can see the style change. He’s an iconic creature. He is the godfather of giant monsters. There are so many references to Godzilla in little things where it might not say it’s Godzilla, but you know who it is when you see it. Like when you see his spikes or the size of him. In “Rugrats” he’s Reptar. You know, that’s Godzilla! So, he’s stood the test of time, and he allows whoever’s in charge of him during that time to be creative and change up his style, change the way he looks, change up a story about him, and it still progresses. They don’t give 30 movies to just anything!



Q: This is the first film you’ve been in where you have to play against something that isn’t there, where the visual effect is filled in later. What was that process like for you?

A: Well, I’ve been playing Godzilla my whole life. Once you’re finished nerding out, and you realize just what you’re doing ... I mean this had the biggest set I’d ever been on. And most of the time they gave us plenty of practical effects to work with when we were dealing with the Titans onscreen. From there it’s running and a lot of physical labor. Also, we had the Arctic scene, but we were actually filming in Georgia, where it was really hot, and the snow was Epsom salt and soap. When we did the hurricane that (the monster) King Ghidorah brings, we were getting doused with water and blown on by a 100-mph fan every day on set. On the hardest days, I would just remember that “It’s because I’m in Godzilla!” That’ll do a lot for the psyche.



Q: You have “Long Shot” and “Godzilla” now, and you’ll be playing a criminal in “Just Mercy” next. What other sorts of things are you thinking about?

A: I really want to do my own animé. I feel that there’s a lot of people in the (black) culture that are fans of animé, but there aren’t that many animés directed towards us. We have “The Boondocks,” “Black Dynamite,” and “Afro Samurai.” But that’s it, so I want to do something cool with that. I also want to be the guy that gets video game movies right. They have a loyal fan base that’s untouched, and I’m gonna knock that out.



“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” opens on May 31.

Ed Symkus writes about movies for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.