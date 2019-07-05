On July 20, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin made history by becoming the first humans to land on the surface of the moon. Armstrong later became the first person to step onto the lunar surface, on July 21, uttering the famous phrase, "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." To help celebrate the 50th anniversary of NASA’s lunar landing, here are some podcasts about space to listen to.

Planetary Radio

Planetary Radio’s Matt Kaplan explores our solar system and beyond with special guests and contributors each week. Visiting with scientists, engineers, project managers, astronauts and space advocates, Kaplan discusses the latest space news and the future of the U.S. space program. Contributors include Bill Nye the Science Guy, Bruce Betts and Emily Lakdawalla. Recent episodes include: "The News From Saturn-With Linda Spilker," "Flight by Light: A LightSail 2 Mission Preview" and "Quasars and Quanta: Exploring Einstein’s Quantum Riddle."

Find it: http://www.planetary.org/multimedia/planetary-radio/

Star Talk Radio Show

Blending science and entertainment, astrophysicist and Hayden Planetarium director Neil deGrasse Tyson expands your knowledge about astronomy, physics and life in the universe. Tyson welcomes celebrities and scientists to break down the complex processes in the universe. Recent episodes include: "Cosmic Queries - Bioethics," "A Conversation with Jordan Klepper" and "#ICYMI - Sneakerheads and Sneaker Design."

Find it: https://www.startalkradio.net/

The Infinite Monkey Cage

Produced by the BBC, The Infinite Monkey Cage podcast covers new space discoveries and the broader sciences. Hosted by scientist Brian Cox and comedian Robin Ince, each episode includes interviews with astronauts and other scientists working in the ultimate beyond. Recent episodes include: "Introducing The Curious Cases of Rutherford and Fry," "How We Measure the Universe" and "How to Build a Bionic Human."

Find it: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b00snr0w/episodes/downloads

The Naked Scientists

With a passion for helping the general public understand and engage with the worlds of science, technology and medicine, The Naked Scientists podcast features interviews with professional astronomers and scientists to answer all cosmic questions. The podcast is hosted by Chris Smith and features the latest in science news and regular question-and-answer segments. Recent episodes include: "Extremely High: Sky high science," "Extremely Deep: Mining for gold" and "Extremely Curious: QnA."

Find it: https://www.thenakedscientists.com/podcasts/naked-scientists-podcast