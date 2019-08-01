Taylor Swift’s musical love story with her former record label has turned into bad blood. Her songs no longer belong to her and it doesn’t look like they’re ever, ever getting back together.



If you note the references to some of her songs, you know how big of a star Swift is. You’ll also notice her life’s work is out of her hands.



This is a big deal. But she isn’t the first major artist to lose control of music. Prince was, perhaps, one of the most notable to have trouble with ownership of his music when he and Warner Brothers parted ways in the ’80s.



I also remember how desperate Paul McCartney was to regain the rights to the Beatles’ catalog that his friend Michael Jackson had owned for a while. (I do think Michael had done him a favor by helping to protect the integrity of The Fab Four’s music.)



Swift parted ways with Big Machine, the label owned by Scott Borchetta that launched her career. Swift is 29, but it’s important to note she was only 15 when she inked her deal.



LeAnn Rimes had signed a deal when she was quite young, only to learn later when she probably understood the business better how bad of a deal it was.



I don’t believe Swift’s deal was a bad one, but problems began to arise when she approached Borchetta about purchasing the rights to her songs. According to reports, Swift said Borchetta would agree to sell her the rights if she agreed to do so on an album-by-album basis and to sign a new contract. That meant, for every new album Swift recorded with Big Machine, she could reacquire one of hers. Mind you, she has six successful albums under her belt. This agreement would loop her into another 10-year deal.



That might not sound like a bad idea for most artists, but she knew the moment she signed a new contract the label would sell to someone. Something like that could take away creative control of her music and she saw trouble.



Swift left the label with the hope of someday reacquiring her music.



That’s where things changed, and not for the better, for Swift. Yes, she has a new deal with Republic Records. But, Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine for $300 million. Taylor’s first six albums are now owned by Scooter Braun, a man she said subjected her to “incessant, manipulative bullying” for years.



I understand her frustration and can see why she wouldn’t take Borchetta up on his offer.

“I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future,” she said. “I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums.”



Several artists have come out in favor of both sides of this story. But most sympathize with her. I do, too.



Kelly Clarkson was bold enough to suggest Swift re-record her first six albums and remarket them, considering Swift did write all of the songs. Clarkson said Swift’s strong fanbase would support this move and buy the albums again. That might be true to some degree, but the legality of this seems like it would be difficult.



Swift needs to take the high road. She is one of the world’s biggest stars. Perhaps Braun will take all of this into consideration and be on that high road with her. Time will tell.

Swift’s latest album, “Lover,” comes out Aug. 23.

David T. Farr can be reached at farrboy@hotmail.com.