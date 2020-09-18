Hispanic Heritage Month, which is observed each year from Sept. 15-Oct. 15, celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Sept. 15 marks the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, while Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively. Here are a few Hispanic and Latino podcasts to help you celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Latino USA

Hosted by Maria Hinojosa, NPR’s Latino USA podcast is the longest-running Latino-focused program on U.S. public media. Each episode offers insight into the lived experiences of Latino communities and is a look at the current and merging cultural, political and social ideas impacting Latinos and the nation. Recent episodes include "A Conversation with Maria Hinojosa and Lulu Garcia-Navarro," "Alzheimer’s In Color" and "How I Made It: A Trip To Sesame Street with Rosita."

Find it: https://www.latinousa.org/

The Latin American History Podcast

Taking listeners on a trip back to Latin origins, host Max Serjeant discusses the stories of Spanish and Portuguese America from its beginnings up until the present day. Serjeant explores colonial society, slavery and what life was like for the region’s inhabitants. Recent episodes include "Sebastian Cabot," "Alexio Garcia" and "The First Circumnavigation of the Globe - Part 2."

Find it: https://latinamericanhistory.podiant.co/

Tamarindo Podcast

A lighthearted podcast discussing politics and pop culture. Hosts Brenda Gonzalez and Ana Sheila Victorino discuss identity, race, gender, representation and life. Episodes also feature interviews with notable Latinos. Recent episodes include "You Better Vote," "Love in the Time of COVID" and "Reimagining Policing."

Find it: https://www.tamarindopodcast.com/

Latina to Latina

Interviewing remarkable Latinas, host Alicia Menendez chats with her guests about making it, faking it and everything in between. Along with humor, Menendez discusses the challenges of being women of color and thriving in the end with her guests. Recent episodes include "Why Pioneering Journalist Maria Hinojosa Put Herself in the Story," "Why Gianna Nino-Tapias Embodies Labor Rights" and "How Philanthropic CEO Carmen Rojas Learned to Lead as Her Full Self."

Find it: https://www.latinatolatina.com/