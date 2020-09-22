I’m not going to lie. Miranda July’s wacky, deeply moving “Kajillionaire” requires a massive commitment to acclamation - and this coming from a fan of the writer-director’s oeuvre of wacky, deeply moving examinations of bizarre people. To say it’s strange is a vast understatement, but there is more than just madness to her madness in exploring the emotional awakening of a 26-year-old grifter unaware life holds so much more than the next scam plotted by her repulsively irresponsible parents.



Yes, it took me three or four attempts to settle into “Kajillionaire,” but once I did, I was awash in the profundity of a movie subtly reaching beyond its serendipitous musings. Like July’s previous two films, “You and Me and Everyone We Know” and “The Future,” her latest elevates levels of twee and pretension to near excruciating levels. But also like those flights of fancy, “Kajillionaire” reveals an ability to sneak up and bite you in the tear ducts. You gotta stick with it, though, especially in the opening 20 minutes or so as she introduces us to a family of scammers, not unlike the larcenous clan at the heart of the Oscar-winning “Parasite.”



Lorded over by her sociopathic parents, Frank (Richard Jenkins) and Theresa (Debra Winger), the acrobatic Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood) is almost robotic in her devotion to the miscreants who spawned her. At their command, she springs into action in the opening, contorting her rail-thin body to slink past security cameras to enter a Los Angeles post office intent on pilfering potentially valuable mail from vulnerable P.O. boxes. On this trip, she yields a stuffed animal and a man’s tie a delusional Frank insists is of rich-man quality. We also watch bemused as the trio attempts a gift-certificate grift on a perplexed masseuse deadpanned by “Dolemite is My Name’s” breakout Da’Vine Joy Randolph.



Neither scene is particularly funny or clever. And the bubble factory in which they dwell is the epitome of capricious. But hold on. Magic is about to happen on scam No. 3 involving missing airline luggage. That’s when “Jane the Virgin’s” effervescent Gina Rodriguez enters the picture as Melanie, an optical assistant with a motor mouth and a level of joy utterly contrasting the dark, paranoid drabness of her seatmates, Frank and Theresa, on a flight to L.A. Improbably, Melanie is invited to hire on at their grift shop for reasons not immediately revealed.



The addition doesn’t sit well with Old Dolio, as Theresa pours what seems like genuine affection upon Melanie, treating her more like a daughter than Old Dolio. Yet, the stranger continues to intrigue the young woman sporting hair as exceedingly long and straight as her mother’s. Wood, exemplifying unglamorous with perpetually slouched shoulders disappearing inside an oversized tracksuit, is excellent at conveying both the bleakness of Old Dolio’s situation as a slave to her corrupt parents and the germ of humanity Melanie instills in her. It’s from that point on that July and her ragamuffin story establish solid footing.



The ensuing trajectory is less a mystery and more of an inevitability, as the two young women simultaneously bond and compete for Frank and Theresa’s dubious affections. The magic they inspire isn’t so much due to July’s audacious script as it is to the stunning Oscar-worthy performances by Wood and Rodriguez vividly bringing to the fore the hurt and neglect brought upon their damaged characters by preoccupied, unfeeling mothers. Might they find in each other the love both so desperately crave? Duh! Yet, the two actresses sell it far beyond expectations, cutting straight to the intrinsic nature of nurturing and caring.



Throughout, July has fun illustrating the tremors erupting in the hearts of the young women via a series of mild earthquakes (this IS L.A., after all) and air turbulence. Will it all crash and burn? To July’s credit, she keeps you guessing right up to the very last minute. That’s when she brings “Kajillionaire” in for a landing that awed and shook me to the core. It’s a thing of pure beauty. I, for one, swooned. Will you? It all depends on how eagerly you succumb to July’s brand of polarizing whimsy. She’s not everyone’s cup of twee. But for those in July’s obtuse orbit, “Kajillionaire” freely offers an overabundance of riches.



“Kajillionaire”

Cast includes Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger. Available in theaters and streaming on all platforms.

(R for some sexual references and language.)

Grade: A-