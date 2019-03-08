Rev. Jefferson Williams' Pastoral Perspective

As Americans, because of our history, we don’t have must trust in kings or queens. In the Revolutionary period, we threw off the shackles of the Sovereign of England and forged our own destiny — don’t tread on me!

But growing up in Memphis, I was used to royalty. We had a King living in Graceland. Most people know that. But what many people don’t know is that we also had a prince — Prince Mongo.

Prince Mongo, aka Robert Hodges, is 333 years old and is from the ruling family of the planet Zambodia. He ran for mayor my entire childhood, owned a great pizza place, drove his neighbors crazy with his yard art (junk), and actually lived in a castle.

When I was about 10 years old, he wrapped himself in saran wrap and climbed into a hot air balloon. He bid all of us a sweet farewell and headed back to his home planet. Thankfully, at the last minute he received a message from Zambodia that told him to stay in Memphis so he landed a few miles away.

It was easy to call Elvis the King or Mongo a prince because they didn’t really hold any power over us. They might have been “royal” but they weren’t sovereigns.

At First Baptist Church in Chenoa, we are currently in a sermon series about prayer focusing on what is commonly known as “The Lord’s Prayer” in the Sermon on the Mount.

The disciples asked Jesus to “teach them to pray” (Luke 11). Jesus responds by giving them a model prayer, just 57 words in the Greek and it takes 20 seconds to pray it. But for 2,000 years believers of every nation have prayed this prayer.

The second petition of the prayer is one of the most dangerous prayers you can pray — “Your Kingdom Come!”

It is a radical request for revolution!

We are asking God to bring it on! Reverse the effects of sin, restore broken humanity, and reign without rival in our lives. Extend Your royal power over every part of our lives. God, so fully rule in us that we want to obey You with all our hearts and with great joy.

We are asking God to haste the day of restoration. We are boldly asking heaven to invade earth.

But I’m not sure that is a prayer that we pray very passionately in the West. But you know who does?

The persecuted church yearns for the kingdom of heaven. The poor, the sick, the hungry pray with tears, “Your Kingdom Come!” Those suffering under tyrannical rulers beg God to establish His kingdom of justice and peace.

In America, more Christians are crying out, “Come Spring Training, Come” than “Your Kingdom Come!”

How does this happen?

The Kingdom comes in me first. God’s kingdom comes in us when we relinquish our kingdoms, give up trying to control our lives, and allow God to have full reign over us.

The kingdom of God is being brought near all over this community and beyond. At our church, we have kingdom-minded servants bringing a little touch of the kingdom to earth at the post office, a greenhouse, the school systems, the courthouse, at CAT, at State Farm, at the Dinky Diner, at Walgreens pharmacy, at SAP computers, at the grain elevators, at peace meals, at convenience stores, at the gym, at the VFW, and at Chenoa Motor Company.

I visited someone in the hospital this week that told me this story. They were sitting in the ER waiting room when an older lady approached him. She asked what was wrong and then quietly said, “Can I pray for you?” He immediately said yes. She told him that some people get really angry with her when she asks.

She brought the kingdom near in the ER waiting room.

When we listen to those and pray with those who are struggling with grief, sadness, or sickness, we are bringing the kingdom near.

In January, I had the opportunity to be a part of one of the most joyful things I’ve ever seen. A family, who has a “kingdom-come mindset,” donated a car to the church. Money was given to fix up the car and provide gas cards. Then I got to hand the car keys to someone who desperately needed a car for his job. We literally gave a car away! There were tears and shouts of joy.

This is a beautiful example of the kingdom of heaven invading the kingdom of earth.

As we begin the season of Lent today, let’s pray for Jesus’ kingdom to come in all its fullness in us, through us, and through the church. There is a King worth following. Not Elvis or Mongo, but King Jesus!