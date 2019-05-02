No matter what muscle group you are focused on during a workout, your core should always be engaged for stability and balance. A stronger core means less pressure on your back.

Our move today is a roll up core crunch. This will target the lower midsection that is usually more difficult to work with a regular crunching move.

All you need is a mat and a flat surface and you’re ready to roll.

Begin this exercise by lying flat on your back. Roll your shoulders back and down and press the middle of your back flat against the floor. Place both hands on the floor by your side for stability, bending in the knees and drawing your legs close together. You are ready to move.

Start by engaging your core, pulling your knees up by lifting your feet from the ground. Keep your knees bent at a 90-degree angle and continue to roll the knees in toward your torso. At the same time you will slightly lift your rear off of the ground. This should be in one fluid motion and after a few repetitions you will get a good feel for it. You can also give yourself a little push with your arms by your side to help lift the hips up. You can intensify the move by keeping your feet a few inches off the floor when returning to starting position.

Complete at least 10 repetitions, taking a small rest if needed, for at least three sets.

If you are unable to lie on the floor, you can duplicate this move by sitting in a chair, grasping the sides, leaning back, and lifting your knees in the same motion.

This roll up crunch is great to add into any abdominal workout.



-- Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA, in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.