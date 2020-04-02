The word “Florida” typically conjures up images of sandy beaches and palm trees, but Tallahassee isn’t your average destination in the Sunshine State. Florida’s capital city is more Southern charm and less South Beach, from its personality and people to the landscape: This city is filled with forests, gardens, trails, springs and lakes.



Tallahassee is a walking city. The best place to begin a tour is at the visitors center on Jefferson Street. Then proceed to Florida’s Historic Capitol Museum, Supreme Court building and Vietnam Memorial. The city’s epicenter of power is at the juncture of South Adams and East Jefferson. All key government buildings are located here.



Several thousand people work downtown. Of the 70,000 students here, 43,000 are enrolled at Florida State University alone. The vibe is football in the fall and legislation in the spring. Welcome to the South: game day on Saturday and brunch on Sunday.



Capital City Pedicabs offers a cool way to see the downtown in an open carriage ride through various arts districts and side streets. They also have night rides around Cascades Park.



From downtown, check out to Railroad Square Art Park, a repurposed area with a laid back Key West atmosphere. There are funky art shows, studios, galleries, gardens and book shops. Nearby is hip CollegeTown, replete with student lodging, sports bars and boutiques.



Unlike some parts of Florida, Tallahassee is slower-paced. People wave and take time for each other. The past has caught up with the present in this city, and the future is in no hurry. Development is carefully planned. Preservation of nostalgia and tradition is a cultural force here.



A drive down one of Tallahassee’s nine canopy roads captures the essence of this sleepy Southern capital as overhanging moss drapes from branches of stately Live Oak trees. Sweetgums, hickory trees and towering pines are iconic accents to the area’s charm and beauty.



Some of the more than 700 miles of trails for biking, hiking and exploring can be accessed at the area’s state parks. The 1,184-acre Maclay Gardens State Park is known for its stunning gardens, brick walkways, nature trails and lake. Brilliant purple, white and red azaleas fill the garden grounds. The park is truly a masterpiece of floral architecture. The visitors center has information on self guided tours and a downloadable map.



The Goodwood Museum and Gardens are spectacular in the spring, but are worth a visit anytime of the year. Walking around the grounds, one gets a feeling of Old Florida life and splendor. The premises include the l830s antique-filled main house, 16 historic outbuildings and extensive gardens sprawled over 20 acres. Heritage travelers enjoy tours of the antebellum house displaying frescoed ceilings and a vast collection of furniture, porcelain and art. A café features seasonal Southern inspired cuisine.



In a nod to eco-tourism, a jungle boat cruise at Wakulla Springs State Park 14 miles south of the city is a popular activity for all ages. The park has one of the world’s deepest freshwater springs, and the riverboat tours offer glimpses of native wildlife. Graceful manatees and cagey alligators swim close to the water’s surface. Wakulla Springs was the filming spot for the 1954 “Creature of the Black Lagoon” and 1941 “Tarzan’s Secret Treasure.”



A big draw for kids is the Challenger Learning Center, a one-stop for education, entertainment and science. The center houses a planetarium and a space Mission Simulator with a NASA-inspired Mission Control room.



Tallahassee is known as the Festival City. But due to the spread of the coronavirus, several springtime events have been cancelled or postponed. For updates on closures and information on attractions and events, please contact visittallahassee.com



Tallahassee is in the heart of the Florida Panhandle in the northwest part of the state. The city is a 4.5 hour drive from Atlanta.