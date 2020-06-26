Teresa Stark, daughter of Leo and Estella Haberkorn, will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 2.

God has truly blessed her with six children, 19 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. Her greatest loves in her life are her husband, Charles, and her family. Her birthday wish is to celebrate this remarkable milestone with her entire family.

Family and friends are invited to add to the memories of this special day with a card or personal note sent to her at 215 E. Washington, Apt. 610, Pontiac, IL 61764.