Tom and Juanita Case of Blackstone are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Case and the former Juanita Hefler were married Oct. 9, 1960, at the Central Church of Christ in Streator. Their parents are the late Gilbert and Helen Case of Long Point and the late Harry and Jean Hefler of Streator.

They are the parents of Tom (Teresa) Case Jr. of Belleville, and the grandparents of Savanna, Megan and Payton.

He is a retired state trooper and also worked as a bailiff at the Livingston County Courthouse, as a special investigator for Tom Brown and delivered trucks for Vactor in Streator.

She worked at Wrap Con in Elgin, for Bob Knedler Aerial Photos and Applegate Furniture in Blackstone.

The couple hopes to celebrate their anniversary at a later date. Cards of congratulations would be greatly appreciated.