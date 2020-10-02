Editor's Note: Father David Sabel has provided this space for an article by Carson Gregory to share his thoughts and lessons he has learned while growing up.

Good morning, my name is Carson Gregory. I was born and raised in St. Mary's, attending school from kindergarten through eighth grade. The St. Mary's community has helped me grow and mature, persevere and recover. From the beginning, I have learned and I will always learn. I will be continuing mt education at Loras College, a Catholic school in Dubuque, Iowa. However, as I am moving to the next stage in my life, I wanted to share a few thoughts with you.

One of my favorite verses in the Bible is Matthew 22:39. As Jesus is talking, He says the second greatest commandment, after loving God with all your heart, is to "Love your neighbor as yourself."

Growing up in such a divisive world, it is now more difficult than ever to follow this commandment. However, the greatest challenges come with the greatest rewards, and the reward for following this commandment is the world becoming a better place.

But what all goes into loving your neighbor as yourself? As it turns out, I have learned quite a few things here throughout my short life.

The first is kindness. It may seem simple, but treat other people as you yourself want to be treated. We are incredibly biased people, but we must realize that after the game, the king and the pawn go in the same box.

We are not really that different than those around us, so why would we treat anyone else any different than we would treat ourselves?

I think it is safe to say that we all want to be treated with kindness and respect. After all, joys in the world shared with others are multiplied, while sorrows we share with others are halved.

Next comes charity. We must give ourselves to the world without fear. God provides for all, but God's providing for some may come through us. Scripture tells us that if we always give, we will always have. We, ourselves, may rise when we lift others.

Charity is never an act of pity, but of love. Charity doesn't just have to be money. More times than not, charity is given by lending an ear, helping someone get through a tough day, or just easing the burden of the crosses other people carry.

Third is compassion. Bob Thurman once said, "Until you have real compassion, you cannot recognize love."

If we want to be truly happy, we must not be anything less than what we are capable of being. That being said, we are compassionate creatures made to love, and we will never be happy until we fulfill that God-given need.

Next comes one of the most important tenets, and that is forgiveness. We constantly expect others to be perfect while we give ourselves time to grow. Maya Angelou said, "It's one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself, to forgive. Forgive everybody."

Truthfully, all time spent angry is time lost being happy. In a world full of darkness, it is better to light a candle than to curse that darkness.

Most of the things we get angry over are unimportant when they happen and even more unimportant in the grand scheme of things. Most unhappiness come not from what makes us angry, but our own thoughts about it. By forgiving, we let those thought go and are able to more fully and deeply love our neighbors.

Furthermore, we must be willing to forgive ourselves. We can feel guilty about the past, or apprehensive about the future, but the only moment we have to act is now. Why be angry or sad when we can forgive and move on?

After we forgive, we must be grateful for all that we have and for every opportunity afforded to us by God. Bad things must be like words written in the sand, and good things like words written on stone. All the bad in the world should not bother us, or else we would never be happy.

Instead, we are thankful for all that makes up our lives, we will not harbor hate, but only love and joy. We can either share hate or love and joy. The choice is ours.

Finally, we must have faith in God. But we must have must also have faith the world is not a truly bad place. We must have faith in our neighbors, that all people have good in them, and that all people are trying their best. Just as faith must be chosen again and again, fear must be overcome again and again. When we are not afraid of the world and believe in those around us, it becomes impossible to be anything but loving.

I am young, dumb and still growing, but I have learned that kindness, charity, compassion, forgiveness, gratitude and faith make up the core of not only Christianity but a meaningful and deep life itself. God instructed us to love our neighbors.

Thank you for helping me mold these past 18 years into the man standing before you today. You have taught me to love, but we all must not forget how and why we must love each other. Let close with John 15:12: "This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you."