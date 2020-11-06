BROOKINGS, S.D. — Pontiac Township High School graduate Jacob Larkin has been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the spring 2020 semester at South Dakota State University.

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Students from 35 states and 36 foreign nations are on the list.

Larkin is in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences at South Dakota State.

Culver-Stockton

FAIRBURY — Katelind Winterland of Fairbury has been accepted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the Fall 2021 semester.

Winterland, a senior at Prairie Central High School, also was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.

Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC is the premier experiential learning college in the Midwest and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12+3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a 3-week term.

C-SC is a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.