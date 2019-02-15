Here’s the schedule of events for National FFA Week at Galva High School Feb. 19-22.

Tuesday, Feb. 19 — USA Day. Celebrate American agriculture.

Wednesday, Feb. 20 — Camo/Hunter Day. “Blend in our stand out.”

Thursday, Feb. 21 — Boots and Flannel Day; Truck/Tractor Day.

Friday, Feb. 22 — Appreciation Breakfast. The Galva FFA hosts its annual community, member and teacher appreciation breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. in the ag shop.

Alumni, parents and friends of the Galva FFA also are invited to enjoy biscuits and gravy, doughnuts, coffee and juice.