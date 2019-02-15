U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos came to the Galva Public Library bearing gifts Saturday morning.

Through the Library of Congress Surplus Book program, Bustos (D-Moline) delivered 50 books to add to the library’s shelves.

“We started this shortly after I was first elected,” Bustos said of her book deliveries to libraries in the 17th congressional district. “A woman I worked with found out the Library of Congress allowed members of Congress to go over there and take their surplus books, and take them with really one restriction — we have to give them to non-profits.”

Bustos said Saturday’s stop in Galva marked the 44th library she visited since bringing the program to her district about five years ago.

“I made a decision early on that we were going to give these to libraries in smaller communities because the budgets are harder to come by,” Bustos said.

“It’s going to be nice to have some new books to add on our shelves from the Library of Congress,” said Melody Heck, director of the Galva Public Library District. “That’s always beneficial and our patrons are really going to enjoy them.”

Bustos said the Library of Congress book donation is among three programs she does on an ongoing basis in the district. She also participates in Supermarket Saturdays and Cheri on Shift. The supermarket visits are without notice and allow Bustos to visit with constituents on an informal basis.

“That has been incredibly, incredibly meaningful to me,” Bustos said. “As opposed to a town hall, where a lot of people will come angry or as an activist, there you just hear what’s on people’s minds.”

With Cheri on Shift, she job shadows workers. After visiting Galva, she was en route to Innkeeper’s coffee shop in Galesburg for a work shift.

“What I love about that is you’re working shoulder to shoulder with people and learn about what they do for a living, their struggles and hopes,” Bustos said, noting she’s worked 77 shifts at area businesses during her tenure.

In November, Bustos took over as chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and made a swift decision on the committee’s coffee.

Noting she couldn’t stand the previous coffee served in the committee meetings, she made the switch to Innkeeper’s coffee and it’s now being served in Washington, D.C.

While at the library, Bustos received a couple of Galva recommendations for Cheri on Shift visits — Best Displays and Dixline.