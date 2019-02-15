The Little Wabash River, is way out of its banks. Flood stage for the Little Wabash River is 27", it is way over that an still going. It is suppose to crest Friday, or early next week, we have had so much rain in the last month it is no wonder all the rivers are going up. The weather is saying rain, sleet an snow for the weekend, and more rain next week.

The Ohio River is so far up that the Cave In Rock Ferry has closed through February 24th if not longer if the rivers do not stop rising, that means travelers will have to trav- el about 85 miles more.

The sun finally came out Wednesday, and Thursday, even if the wind was strong it was still nice to see it. It's amazing how the sun can make you feel better! I hope mother nature gets winter out of her system, so spring will come early this year, I think we are all ready for it. I have had enough rain, and cold weath- er to last me for a long time.

The river is at no means, as high as it has been in the past years, which I hope does not happen, but with more rain in the forecast it is not out of the question. Everybody, please be careful in the country side if there is back water, you never know what is under the water, it does not take much water to take your vehicle, turn around don't drown.