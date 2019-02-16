The Fulton County Relay For Life Leadership Committee is excited to bring a BRAND NEW event Fulton County to help raise money—a reverse raffle called CASH FOR A Cure!

The event will take place Saturday, March 9, 4 to 9 p.m. at Big Horse Vineyards in Lewistown.



Fifty dollars admits two to the event and gets you one number in the drawing, hor’dorves and two drink tickets!



First prize-meaning the last ticket drawn will win $1,500!



And every 10th number will win a prize or cash as well! There will be music, a silent auction, a losers pot and more!



Busy that day?! Don't worry! You can still get a ticket and have a chance to win! Need not be present to win!



A max of 200 tickets will be sold, so don't delay!



To secure your ticket contact Jennifer, jenilynp1975@gmail.com, 217-741-3202 or Audrey, audrey.williams@cancer.org, 309-688-3480.



Be sure to support the Relay and mission of ACS through this NEW event!