MACOMB -- City Administrator Dean Torreson gave a 2019-2020 preliminary budget briefing Wednesday to members of the city council's public safety committee. It is the first of eight talks he intends to present to city council committees through the first week in March. "The city's financial condition is not too bad," Torreson said.

A new city budget would go into effect May 1. Torreson said there may be a slight deficit in the general fund but that he might be able to whittle it from $150,000 to $50,000 with some spending cuts.

The city administrator said sales tax income is estimated at nearly $1.7 million. Torreson said it used to be at more than $2 million annually but has dropped the past two years.

Macomb's major street project in 2020 will be South Johnson Street from Grant Street to Harmony Lane. The committee agreed that the work should be done because of planned construction of a new middle school on South Johnson.

Upgrades to the Macomb Water Plant will involve a reconversion to the use of sand filters. Torreson said he has plugged $620,000 into the budget for water plant work.

The city has been offered an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency loan for work on Macomb's sewer plant. Torreson said it will cost $180,000 per year to pay back the million dollar loan. He said the IEPA wants Macomb to increase the debt service amount on sewer bills by another three dollars from 2020 through 2022 as collateral for the loan.

Fire Chief J.R. Hyde told the public safety committee that he wants to increase his dues and memberships account by $1,300 to $1,800 so a third member of his department can become a licensed fire investigator. In addition to paying annual dues, the person will go through a three-week training course at a cost of $3,500.

Hyde said he would like capital equipment dollars for purchase of a pumper/tanker and refurbishing of a ladder truck. The department would sell its 1978 tanker and 1992 fire engine to raise some money toward the pumper/tanker purchase.

The fire chief said it would cost about $200,000 to upgrade the 22-year old ladder truck. Hyde said he would like to replace a 17-year old utility vehicle, with towing capability, with capital equipment funds in the 2020-2021 city budget.

Police Chief Curt Barker indicated to the committee that he would like to use capital equipment dollars to replace two squad cars and install police radios and other equipment in them. He estimated a cost of $60,000 for the cars and $6,000 for the equipment with the necessary funding to come out of the police protective tax.



— Reach Patrick Stout at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com