Funeral services for Glenn Cox, 82, of Norris City were held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Campbell Funeral Home in Norris City with Wayne Nichols and Brian Batteiger officiating. Bill and Phyllis Bradley were the soloist. Burial was in Palestine #2 Cemetery in Omaha. Casketbearers were Harold Cox, Logan Cox, David Doerner, David W. Doerner, Travis Doerner, John Sutton and Evan Whalum. Honorary cas- ketbearers were Ryan Cox, Cande Mitchell, Hannah Mitchell and Ashleigh Bishop-Whalum. Memo- rial contributions may be made in Glenn’s memory to Post-Polio Health Inter- national, 4207 Lindell Blvd, Suite 110, St. Louis, MO 63108-9816 and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home.