October 1, 1932 – February 18, 2019

Barbara M. Kerner Mugrage Barker, age 86, of Flora, Illinois, and formerly of Newton, passed away Monday evening, February 18, 2019, at Flora Gardens Care Center.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Burial will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Newton. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to the First Southern Baptist Church in Flora and will be accepted through the funeral home. To share a memory or condolence visit www.frankandbright.com.

Barbara was born October 1, 1932, in Litchfield, Michigan, the daughter of Theo and Gladys (Crawson) Dawson. She was united in marriage to Loren Dean Kerner who preceded her in death in 1994. She then met and married J.P. Mugrage in October 1995, he preceded her in death January 25, 2003. She later married Duane Barker of Louisville in 2006, and he preceded her in death September 11, 2017. Barbara was a homemaker, a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Flora, and enjoyed time spent playing cards with friends.

Barbara had three sons, the late Dale (Karen) Kerner of Newton, Dean Kerner of Litchfield, and Dennis (Louise) Kerner of Xenia; sisters, Jean Crawford of Highland, and Marna (J.D.) Farmer of Ypsilanti MI, and Kathline (Robert) Snyder of Florida; step-children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.