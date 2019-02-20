On Monday, February 4th, members from the Olney FFA Chapter were given the incredible opportunity of getting to meet with the 2018-2019 National FFA Officer Team. Fifteen members from Olney attended the National Officer Visit held at Richland Community College in Decatur. FFA members, from throughout Illinois, were introduced to the National President, Secretary, and Regional Vice Presidents. A keynote speech was given by National President Luke O’Leary from California. Following the speech, small group sessions were hosted by the National President, National Secretary; Layni LeBlanc from Louisiana, National Western Region Vice President; Shea Booster from Oregon, National Southern Region Vice President; Jordan Stowe from Alabama, National Central Region Vice President; Ridge Hughbanks from Oklahoma, and National Eastern Region Vice President; Adrian Schunk from Michigan. After small group workshops, members joined back together to recap the evening and conclude the event.

When asked about the event, Olney FFA member Tristen Payne said, “During the National Officer Visit, we were able to meet and interact with the National Officer Team. National President Luke O’Leary taught my group about passion, purpose, and goals. This really gave me a new perspective on being a successful leader and contributor in my community.”



