The Carmi City Council, had a meeting on Tuesday, February 19th. Approved was the minutes from the last meeting, also approved was the January 2019, financial reports for the City of Carmi and Light and Water Departments. The February 2019 vendor invoices for the City of Carmi and Light and Water Departments was authorized and approved.

The ordinance No. 1550: an ordinance for the annual appropriations for the City of Carmi Illinois, for the fiscal year beginning January 1st 2019, and ending December 31st 2019, was approved. Keith Botsch, explained to the council pointing out while the budget is in the black, with juggling some funds it shows the positive balance. He also stated the city may have to raise taxes eventually to keep the police pension fund up. He also, stated the appropriations total is close to 20 million, the city may not have to spend all that.

The Windfree Solar, DG Interconnection applica- tion, was presented by David Coston, the City's electrical consultation show-ed the council details at a solar application from Carmi Manor. Coston stated the city has authorized a ordinance two years ago on solar applications, The city had set a limit on how much solar the city would approve, Carmi Manor would not be able to go over that cap. After, considerable explaining, the council agreed to approve the Carmi Manor project.

Nathan Whetstone, from Whetstone Oil LLC. Went before the Council with concern over some property, at Industrial Park that Whetstone is interested in, the council approved the request.