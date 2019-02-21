BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

HARRISBURG — The CWC Bulldogs lost a pair of tough games to the Eldorado Eagles during the regular season, but fought their way to a hard-earned 57-41 win in the semi-finals of the Class 2A Harrisburg Regional on Wednesday.

The teams traded baskets in a high-scoring first quarter before the defenses took over in the second. The Bulldogs only managed five points in the second quarter, a 3-pointer from Ty Barbre and a layup by Adam Phelps, but were in a lockdown mode on the defensive end to end the half in a 21-21 tie.

CWC made a decisive run early in the third quarter. Leading 28-25, the Bulldogs scored on a feed from Ethan Mahon to Phelps. Peyton Edwards followed with a rebound basket in heavy traffic. Mahon then went the length of the court for a layup and Phelps closed the rally on a feed from Oakley Gee to move the lead to 36-25.

A 3-pointer from Gee early in the fourth quarter gave CWC a 44-30 lead and the Bulldogs solved the Eldorado press for several easy baskets down the stretch to cement the victory.

“Any time we play Eldorado it means a lot to our kids,” said CWC Coach Kevin Wolff. “I think we wanted it more. Early in the year we lost some fourth-quarter leads but tonight we just knew time and score and executed really well”

With Fairfield lurking in Friday’s final Wolff talked of his team’s mindset.

“Who would have expected us to be in a regional final? We’ll just come out and lay it all on the line.”

1 2 3 4 T

CWC 16 5 15 21 57

ELD 16 5 5 15 41

CWC - Ethan Mahon 23, Adam Phelps 18, Ty Barbre 7, Peyton Edwards 6, Oakley Gee 3.

ELD - Aiden Whitlock 13, Joe Mayberry 12, Bryant Byrd 11, Jace Jenkins 2, Lydayyea Shewmaker 2, Townsend Barton 1.

Harrisburg Regional recap:

Harrisburg 50, Hamilton Co. 49

Fairfield 74, Harrisburg 36

CWC 57, Eldorado 41

Fri., Feb. 22:

3-Point Shootout 6 p.m.

CWC vs. Fairfield 7 p.m.

Class 1A Wayne City Regional:

Woodlawn 46, NCOE 28

Thompsonville 42, Wayne City 28