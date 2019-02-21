December 14, 1925 – February 19, 2019

Don Gordon Strole, 93, of Olney, formerly of Jasper County, Illinois passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Aperion Care, Olney, Illinois.

Funeral services for Don will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Crain Funeral Home, Newton, Illinois with Pastor April M. Dailey officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon until time of service Sunday in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Shiloh Cemetery, Willow Hill with military rites by Jasper Post No. 20 of the American Legion. Memorial gifts for Don may be made to either the Trinity Lutheran Church, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, or the Leukemia Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at www.crainfunera.com.

Don was born on December 14, 1925 in Jasper County, Illinois the son of Edward Franklin and Stella Angeline (Foltz) Strole. Don served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. On April 18, 1947, Don married Margaret Eloise Fear. She survives. Don worked for Caterpillar Tractor in Joliet, Illinois as a research processor until his retirement. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and the American Legion. In his free time, Don enjoyed woodworking. Much like his grandfather Foltz, Don inherited the knack of building and repairing most anything.

Don will be loved and remembered by his wife of seventy-one years Margaret Strole of Olney, son Michael Lee Strole; grandchildren Michael Jr, Michelle, and Melissa and several great grandchildren; little sister Louella Fear of Edwardsville; niece and nephews Les Fear, Loren Fear, and Lynne Fear all of Edwardsville, and Larry Fear of Miami, FL.

His parents brothers Luther and Albert Strole and sisters Letha Brooks and Jewell Strole preceded him in death.