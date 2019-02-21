The Canton Ingersoll volleyball team dropped a pair of matches to host Pekin Edison Tuesday evening.

The Canton Ingersoll volleyball team dropped a pair of matches to host Pekin Edison Tuesday evening.



The eighth grade match saw Edson defeat Canton 25-18, 25-13.



Elle Freeman had five kills, while Abby Wittmer had two kills. Kelsie Reneau and Abby Spencer chipped in one kill each. Wittmer also had two digs and five service aces, while Lily Gilles tallied a team-high eight digs.



Alissa Turner had five set assists, while Jacy Pigg and Spencer added one set assist each.



The seventh grade contest saw Canton defeated in two sets.



Kyla Zedric and Mikila Meves had two digs each, while Emma Hamm and Jakelynn Ellis added one dig each. Rachel Parry had one kill and one block, while Carleigh Putnam also had one kill.



Madison Long recorded three service aces, while Parry and Ella Pigg added one service ace each.