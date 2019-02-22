The Neighbors Opposing Polluted Environment (NOPE) organization, which includes concerned citizens in Bernadotte, Isabel, and Lewistown Townships, will hold a joint meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the Isabel Church on US HWY 24 [south of Duncan Mills] at 6:30 p.m.

Fulton County citizens and neighbors with concerns regarding existing and/or proposed mega hog facilities in those townships are asked to attend.