The Canton Ingersoll volleyball teams split a pair of matches against Galesburg Churchill Thursday evening.

The seventh grade match saw Churchill edge the Lady Giants 25-21, 28-26.



Carleigh Putnam had two kills and one block for Canton. Rachel Parry added four service aces, while Madison Long recorded three service aces and three digs.



Emma Hamm added four digs and Mikila Meves one set assist for Ingersoll.



The eighth contest saw Canton rally for a 15-25, 25-18, 25-18 victory.



Elle Freeman had nine kills and six digs for the Lady Giants, while Lily Gilles added a team-high 10 digs.



Alissa Turner tallied three set assists, two aces and four digs, while Ryleigh Mills chipped in two service aces and three digs. Abby Spencer recorded two set assists and three digs, while Abby Wittmer had one block. Shaylynn Locke also had two digs.



Both Canton teams saw their respective records move to 4-9 on the season.



Th seventh grade squad will begin regional play today at Ingersoll Middle School against Pekin Edison. Dunlap Valley will play Dunlap Middle School at 10 a.m. with Canton’s match following approximately 20 minutes after the first match ends.



The eighth grade squad will begin regional play March 2, also at Ingersoll Middle School.