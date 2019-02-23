In celebration of National FFA Week, members of the Pontiac FFA Chapter shared their passion for agriculture with nearly 800 students from more than 42 classrooms at Lincoln, Central, Washington and St Mary’s elementary schools.

FFA members created lessons to highlight agriculture products and help the elementary students to see where food comes from. They designed lessons for each grade level and focused on one agriculture product. This year, the focus for the kindergarten and first graders was dairy, second and third graders focused on corn, and the fourth and fifth graders explored apples.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the high school students to become the teachers,” noted Jesse Faber of Pontiac Township High School. “FFA members look forward to this experience every year and love the opportunity to work with the younger students.

“The joy from the younger students to see the high schoolers was amazing and hard to truly explain. There is an excellent connection made over the short period of time, with smiles and laughs shared over a treat at the end of each lesson.”

FFA members develop lessons with the support of the Livingston County Ag in the Classroom coordinator Debbie Ruff and utilize resources from the Illinois Ag in the Classroom program.