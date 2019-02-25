President, Katelyne Wolff, opened the February 21st meeting. Lawrence Martin was the lucky winner of the 50/50 raffle. Mayci Edwards won the Huck's gas card.

J.C. Tinsley introduced his guest, Shane Graham, Marketing Executive, for the Robinson radio station, also owned by The Original Company. Key Club guests were President, Mayci Edwards and Morgan Miller.

Toby Brown chipped in $1 to the Good News Fund and congratulated August Saunders for Carmi's Basketball win against Eldorado this week.

Holly Healy thanked everyone for selling, donating and working for this Saturday's Pancake Day. The Art show will be a great addition to Pancake Day!

Bobby Lamp was introduced by Katelyne. Mr. Lamp is a 1985 graduate of Carmi High School and Carmi-White County High School's outstanding Ag teacher. When he was a student he belonged to two clubs, FFA and Key Club. His daughter now belongs to the same two clubs. In the 80s the FFA club membership dropped to as low as 5 or 6 members. The problem was not just in Carmi, but nationwide. The organization was started in the 1920s. Girls were not allowed to join until 1969. The National Organization now stresses Agricultural Education. The Ag Industry employs 22% of the population. Farming is just a small segment of the 22%. Agriculture is the greatest industry that the U.S. has and makes us a World Power!

National FFA week is always the same week as President Washington's Birthday. The Officers of CWCHS's FFA Club introduced themselves and told us about their favorite events and the subject of they studied for their Es- says. Officers are: President Carlee Hart, Vice President Tyler Hoskins, Sentinel Kaden Carter, Secretary August Saunders, Treasurer Jace Carter and Reporter Mariah VanMatre.