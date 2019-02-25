Stella Albin, Eli Matkovich, Linnaea McFerren, Ava Carter, Paislei Smith, Owen Tinsman, Anna Yocum, Linda Griffith, Jordon Pollitt and Brody Webb were all the students nominated at Lincoln Elementary for the January Lincoln STAR student award by his/her classroom teacher.

Students are nominated by their teacher for showing the character traits of a STAR student, which are being respectful, telling the truth, being caring and making responsible choices.



For their efforts they were able to celebrate lunch with Principal McFerren.



Congratulations to ALL of the students nominated, but especially to Owen Tinsman who was named the STAR Student!