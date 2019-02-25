Richard Travis, 88, of Norris City, formerly of Centralia, passed away at 3:07 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Eldorado, IL on August 9, 1930 the son of Sedric and Jenny Jewell "Pat" (Patton) Travis. Richard married Patricia Lavonne Douglas on July 12, 1957 and she preceded him in death on September 11, 2001. He was the Superintendent at SOHIO. He was a United States Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War from 1950-1954. Richard was a member of the Masonic Lodge #718, Elks Lodge #493, American Legion 0109, Moose Lodge 1219, Shriners and the VFW 3851.

Richard is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Candi and David Dale and Dee Dee and Nick Bradley, all of Norris City; a son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Jamie Travis, of Clinton, TN; brother, Wendell Martin “Glennys” Travis, of Kilgore, TX; four grandchildren, Dustin (Danielle) Dale, Destiny Dale, Tori Bradley and Colt Travis and four great-grandchildren, Riley Kingston, Kennedy Howell and Delanie and Danica Dale. He was preceded in death by his parents Sedric and Pat Travis and his wife Patsy Travis.

Funeral services for Richard Travis, 88, of Norris City, formerly of Centralia, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Campbell Funeral Home in Norris City with Rev. Brad Henson officiating. Burial will be in Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Norris City with Military Rites by Carmi VFW and American Legion. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at Campbell Funeral Home with a Masonic Service starting at 7:30. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Shriners Children’s Hospital and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home in Norris City.