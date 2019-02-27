Five junior showmen were recognized as the Spirit Award winners at the 2019 Illinois Beef Expo Feb. 24 in Springfield.

Five junior showmen were recognized as the Spirit Award winners at the 2019 Illinois Beef Expo Feb. 24 in Springfield. The award showcases juniors exhibiting good sportsmanship, herdsmanship, and a strong work ethic. A selection committee took note of juniors throughout the weekend displaying those characteristics and awarded Emma Eathington, Avon, Carson Knott, Mackinaw, Reed Naughton, Atlanta, Stetson Storey, Stockton, and Deken Kemme, Mason.



“Some of the greatest lessons learned by exhibiting livestock are not learned in the show ring, but in the barn the weeks and months prior to the show,” said Illinois Beef Expo junior show coordinator, Julie Blunier.



“We wanted to recognize youth who are working hard, showing respect to others, and displaying a strong spirit to succeed.”



The five exhibitors won a $100 gift certificate to Sullivan Supply. Champion Show Stock was recognized as a sponsor of the award program.