Thursday, February 28, 2019

The Carmi Rotary club spent their Thursday meeting playing and talking about trivia. The club's biggest fundraiser of the year is fast-approaching, and to get in the spirit, the club played a little Trivial Pursuit. While some of the questions were left unanswered, overall the club made a good showing with some of the difficult ques- tions from an old Trivial Pursuit game.

More importantly, the members discussed the upcoming trivia contest.

This Spring's event will be held on Saturday, March 9th, at the American Legion in Carmi. The first question will be asked promptly at six pm, and the night should wrap up around eight. As in year's past, there will be four rounds of ten ques- tions each. The questions will come from such categories as: history, sports, the Bible, science, food, language, pop culture, and any other categories that might pop up. Theoretically the questions get harder as the night goes on, but that is up for dispute. The points do get higher as the night rolls along, meaning that even if a team does poorly in the first or second round, they can recover and come back to win by scoring good marks in the final two rounds.

The cost to play is only forty dollars for a four-person team, and there will be cash prizes awarded to the top three finishers. First prize claims one hundred dollars, second place grabs sixty dollars, and third place gets their money back with a forty-dollar cash prize.

Finger foods will be pro- vided for the players and the spectators.

The largest amount of teams so far has been fourteen, this year the Rotarians are pushing hard to get at least sixteen teams on board. If you are interested in fielding a team, it can be made up of friends, neighbors, coworkers, church members, any com- bination you can come up with.

The money raised from this event goes to help support many, many groups and causes in the Carmi area, including: The Boy Scouts, Little League Baseball, White County Build, the Baptist Children's Home, and many more.

The Carmi Rotary club urges you to make plans to be part of the Spring Trivia, Saturday, March 9th at the American Legion in Carmi.

The Carmi Rotary club meets every Thursday at noon at the First United Methodist Church on Main Street in Carmi. Anyone wishing to learn more about this civic organiza- tion is welcome to attend a meeting or speak with any Carmi Rotarian.