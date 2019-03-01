The 2019 summer concert series opens June 2 in Wiley Park.

Four more acts have been announced for the 2019 Levitt AMP Galva Music Series.

The lineup is set for the June 2 concert — the first of the 10-week summer series in Wiley Park — with 4onthefloor and The Ragbirds.

The 4onthefloor band describes its music as “Rock’n’roll in the 21st century,” while The Ragbirds offer “a genre-bending hybrid of indie-pop melodies, global rhythms and songwriting styles influenced from all over the world.”

Also announced this week as acts for the concert series were The Wildwoods for July 7 and Dos Santos for July 21.

Music series organizer John Taylor likes the way the 2019 lineup is coming together.

“We have a lot of diversity,” Taylor said of the musical acts, “maybe even a little more diversity than last year.”

Taylor said the hardest part is narrowing down the acts and committing to just 20 for the concert series.

“It’s not hard to find the acts,” Taylor said, adding the tough part is putting together a lineup that provides the variety the music series desires.

Taylor said a number of other acts are lined up for the concert series, and just awaiting approval from the Levitt Foundation.

Taylor has a little more flexibility in putting together this year’s lineup. The series is starting a week later in 2019 and will not skip a week. Organizers are planning to weave the John Sloan Memorial Coffeehouse, which has been part of the Galva Freedom Fest celebration, into the concert series on either the last Sunday in June or first Sunday in July.

“This year we have a little more breathing room,” Taylor said, which gives him some extra time “to see if any other opportunities pop up.”

“There’s a real good mix of different styles of music,” he added of the lineup to date. “That’s kind of the goal — just keep bringing in new artists.”

The lineup to date

June 2 — 4onthefloor and The Ragbirds

June 23 — Jaerv

July 7 — The Wildwoods

July 21 — Dos Santos

July 28 — Gangstagrass