Applications are now available from the Mabel K. Toops Scholarship Trust beginning March 1st thru March 31st for all Grayville High School seniors and Grayville High School grad- uates attending a Junior College. Applications are available at Grayville High School and German American Bank, Wealth Advisor Group. Applications must be returned to Grayville High School Office no later than 3:30 pm, April 1st, 2019 or postmarked by April 15 2019 and mailed to: German American Bank Trustee, c/o Patti R. Evans, Vice President & Senior Wealth Advisor, and 21 SE Third Street, Evansville, IN 47708.