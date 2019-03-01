Remember when comedy was funny?

When people were witty instead of vulgar, when slapstick was enjoyable instead of violent, when adult humor was risque rather than smutty?



If so, the Spoon River College production of Noel Coward’s “Private Lives” is just your cup of tea.



Or, perhaps, your martini.



Revolving around that standard of all human art — the battle between the sexes — the show offers a sophistication rarely found in today’s movies or television programming. The conflict — both verbal and physical — always stays within the control of the actors, with the tension understated for the most part until it erupts into fireworks. And those fireworks are always controlled, never running amok.



Director Doug Okey pushes his cast to use the witticisms and sophisticated patter to get the most of their characters and the show, delivering both chuckles and belly laughs at a fairly rapid clip while never losing sight of the plot.



As a couple who can’t be together but also can’t stay apart, Christian Frew and Rachel Walljasper trade barbs, both words and gestures, with ease and grace, delightfully sparring with each other without either one gaining or losing too much. The two are evenly matched, and the contest resembles a tennis match with the ball moving rapidly from one side of the court to another.



Perhaps the best part of their performances is the fact the affection between the two is evident even at their most contentious, keeping their battles interesting and comic without being wearing or bitter. The give and take between them also highlights that they are listening to each other and playing off each other, actually speaking to one another in real conversations instead of simply repeating lines.



Providing interesting mirror images are Breanne Link as a somewhat naive young bride and Alex Smith as a rather stuffy but good natured gentleman who are at a loss to know how to handle the other two. Both characters develop as the show goes on, becoming more complex as they begin to imitate, albeit unconsciously, the other two but with just a bit more gusto and abandon.



Part of the success of the show comes from a factor most audience members won’t notice when it is done right but is glaring when done wrong. Even when the focus is not on one of the actors all four of them are still living, breathing people reacting to what is going on without stealing the scene. It is easy to overlook but also a testimony to real acting skill.



Speaking of skill, Aja Lawson rounds out the cast as a surly French maid who casts a bemused eye on the shenanigans of the crazy English invading her world, providing a no-nonsense approach which grounds the last act in reality.



Not to be overlooked is the music before the show and during intermission, which sets just the right mood. Woody Allen couldn’t have done it better.



Spoon River College will present “Private Lives” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, March 2, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3.