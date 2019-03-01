One thing the science department at Pontiac Township High School has done well over the years is develop interesting methods of learning while also being able to get students involved in experimentation.

On Wednesday and Thursday, classes under the direction of Paul Ritter and Cal Hackler had the opportunity to work with Libby Torbeck of the Challenger Learning Center from Heartland Community College in understanding field study regarding natural gas. It was a part of the curriculum that also involved Nicor Gas.

“This is a program that Challenger Learning Center put together in collaboration with Nicor Gas, so it’s about natural resources but also having kids practice the kind of skills Nicor is needing in the work force,” Torbeck said.

An enthusiastic visiting instructor for the project, Torbeck pointed out that this particular study looked at natural resources from a perspective students simply don’t experience at this age. She pointed out that the students were grouped and that they had inherited a natural gas company.

Making things more important was the growth of the company, which required a need to store the natural gas. To do this, experimenting was needed.

“The first step was analyzing the samples from the sites they inherited, trying to determine why this site stores more than that site, what’s the best site to bid on,” Torbeck said. “With the robots, they are analyzing the land mass they can bid on and try to figure what area has the best rock type, where to put money. Different lands will have different payoffs, there are lands that will do better than others.”

Torbeck provided each group with a map of a location and it was up to the students, with the aid of a green S3 robot, which looked like an iRobot Roomba, to figure out where best to locate a storage facility.

The first step, according to Torbeck, was to analyze porosity and permeability of the area.

“Basically, (it was) how much each of the rock types would store and how quickly the gas would flow in and out, so accessing it for customers,” Torbeck said.

“I loved it that Nate (Gurdak) was like, ‘you want it to flow through faster so that you can get it to your customers and that’s better.’ He was like the only person in the four groups that I did that was right on that from the start.”

After figuring out where each group felt the best place among the six regions was to put a facility, there was an auction.

“They’re told that, through the course of the program, at the end the result is the plan that they will be bidding to purchase land to store more natural gas for the customer, and better land choices is going to give them a bigger payoff,” Torbeck said.

There was also a little dose of reality.

“They did some of the science tests on the rock that was there. I’m not telling the ‘right answer’ or the ‘best land,’” Torbeck pointed out. “I was asked (Wednesday), ‘you’re going tell us the right one, right?’ I said, ‘No. In the real world Nicor Gas makes their best readings, makes their best guess and goes and buys the land they think is best. The payoff is the payoff.’”

Torbeck said the original idea of this program was to help students learn some of the science concepts that are used in the field when Nicor is in the field. This includes an analysis of readings from the machines, as well as “correctly measuring water in the graduated cylinder, decision-making, initiative. All of these are valuable skills.”

What might be a truer test is looking at how the students were able to work together on such a project.

“Motivating students is always a challenge, but I thought they were totally motivated and driven for this lesson, which is perfect feedback for the Challenger center,” Hackler said. “I strive for within any class is pushing for hands-on, but definitely seeing students in the light where they are using content (math for data analysis) and pressure and volume. We see that it’s a nice tie-in.”

Another key element to the two days of study was how well the students and educators worked together. It was something that was also being studied.

“The biggest thing we were trying to accomplish was collaboration,” Hackler said. “One thing our administration pushes for is collaboration, not only with other schools and other entities, but people within the public.

“So, having the opportunity to have someone come into my classroom other than someone in the building is a big learning moment for my students because it kind of pushes them out of their comfort zone; it’s not normal.”

The Challenger Learning Center was also performing a study to see how it can be more effective in educating students.

“It’s a beta test right now, these students are giving me feedback,” Torbeck said. “We’ve gotten some great ideas with Mr. Ritter’s class (Wednesday) and some great ideas from Mr. Hackler today that we’ll use to improve each new iteration of this program.

“There were some things that didn’t work as I wanted but that’s not a fail, and a lot of things that worked really well.”

She did feel that expectations were met. Hackler also felt pretty good about the experience, stating, “Long story short, we met our goal for today.”