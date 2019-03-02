Western Illinois University gives layoff notice to 132 employees

MACOMB — For 132 people at Western Illinois University, Friday was a terrible day.

On Friday, WIU administration notified 132 of its employees that they are being laid off. Darcie Shinberger, Director of University Relations, sent emails to local media at about 1 p.m. Friday saying 132 layoff notices had been sent out to faculty and staff across the university. She also said an additional nine employees had their contract term lengths reduced.

WIU President Jack Thomas issued the following statement: “As a result of the current budget situation, including decreased enrollment, it is necessary to reduce our expenditures, including reductions across the university. We have pledged to work with employees to provide career counseling and assistance with employment searches.”

Shinberger gave a breakdown of the positions being laid off:



Of the 132, 12 are at the QC campus.

Civil Service - 89 (plus nine with contract term length reduced)

Admin - 2**

Faculty - 29

ASP (Academic Support Personnel) - 12

** Recently numerous employees with administrative titles were reclassified to Civil Service per the State Universities Civil Service System (SUCSS) procedures manual.



UPI WIU Chapter President Bill Thompson provided union members and the Voice with a breakdown of the faculty and ASP who received layoff notices:



29 faculty received layoff notices, including:

9 Instructors

7 Assistant Professors

11 Associate Professors

2 Professors



12 ASPs received layoff notices, including:

4 Academic Advisors

5 Admissions Counselors

4 Counselors in the University Counseling Center



He also said of the 29 faculty members laid off, 11 were part of bargaining unit B, and 18 were from unit A.



Responses

Thompson called it “a terrible day” and said that “UPI will fight the layoffs on campus and in Springfield.”

“We also offered to go to layoff meetings with people who were not represented by any union. We want to support every worker who needs or wants our help during this crisis,” he said.

WIU Psychology Clinic Director Kristy Keefe gave those affected by the layoffs some advice via an email to Thompson.

“As a community we are bracing ourselves for the substantial loss of positions, coworkers, and relationships as layoffs are announced. Many have shared personal stories of intense stress, sadness, and concern about themselves, those they care about, and WIU. This is a painful time for our community and there is no one way people react to such stressful events. In times of such crisis, the most helpful action is to come together, be available, and support one another. Even if you are not directly impacted by the impending layoffs, your support, listening, expressions of value and gratitude for your colleagues can be meaningful. In the coming weeks, UPI will be reaching out to support our community of members in various ways; for now, however, please look for opportunities to engage in simple acts of kindness for those around you.”

Democratic Women of McDonough County founder Heather McMeekan also received a statement from Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza. The statement was to be read in advance of the layoffs at the Thursday night rally held by the Democratic Women, UPI and Indivisible of West Central Illinois.

"The 736-day budget impasse was devastating to our public universities and community colleges. It will take them years to recover from the damage that was done. Illinois continues to face unprecedented fiscal challenges. But, to the extent possible given the state’s budget realities, Illinois must invest in our public higher education system to ensure a healthy and vibrant future for our state. Our universities are drivers of local economies in communities like Macomb. As Comptroller, I’ve visited your beautiful campus and witnessed firsthand how important WIU is to the entire region. If the state does not support higher education, Illinois will continue to lose students to other states, and many will never return. As we work to bring Illinois back from the brink of fiscal calamity, my office will continue to prioritize education. I would also urge the Governor and state legislators to recognize and value the important role our universities and community colleges play in our state’s economy, workforce and recovery. Thank you for advocating for your university and your community, of which I stand in strong support."

At the Thursday rally, John Miller, President of UPI Local 4100 & V.P. of the Illinois Federation of Teachers, urged attendees to sign and pass along a petition calling for the governor to appoint a new board of trustees at the university and to provide emergency funding for WIU.

“We need to do this. We need to show to the state, to our university, to our community as a whole how much we support, how much we buy into Western Illinois University, and how much we want it to survive, and to succeed, and to grow.”

He led attendees in a chant of “We are WIU!” Then he continued. “We know tonight is a scary night. There are people who are sitting at home waiting for some bad news. Some tomorrow are going to wake up and they’re going find that they’re okay. Others are going to find that their nightmare came true. We want them to know, that we support them. We support our institution, and we’re going to continue to fight for our institution.”



