Part of an education focuses on health. Something that has concerned Pontiac Township High School coach and teacher Buck Casson is the cardio health of his students. Together with school nurse Lindsay Masching, Casson organized the Young Hearts for Life event at PTHS Friday.

In a nutshell, the event, through the cooperation of Advocate Bro-Menn Medical Center and with the aide of nursing students from Heartland Community College, the event involved checking students for genetic or heart conditions.

“You always hear about students having a heart defect and when you find that out it’s generally too late,” Casson said. “We’re just trying to be proactive with it.”

Understanding health is an aspect of education that Pontiac Township High School has embraced. Three years ago, the school hosted a heart screening that served 263 students.

That number increased this year with 341.

“We were pleased with that, having at (nearly 80) more students go through,” Casson said. “Based on our enrollment (647 students as reported to the IHSA), that would put us over 50 percent of our students (participating).”

The procedure was easy enough. An electrocardiogram (EKG) is performed and then read.

“It’s to check for any genetic conditions, heart conditions that parents are not aware if,” Masching said. “It’s not a typical test done at your doctor’s office unless there is a problem.

“It’s an EKG they perform and it takes five minutes. There’s a cardiologist from Bro-Menn who reads the results on every student. If we are able to find one abnormality and help a student receive the necessary services they need, we have done our job!”

There were two this time and three three years ago.

“We’re trying to catch it early so they can do some kind of intervention, whether it’s frequent monitoring, medication or even surgery, if that’s necessary,” Masching added.

This is something that Casson is hoping to do every two years. It was considered last year but things didn’t work out.

“I had heard about and tried for it and we weren’t selected,” Casson said when it was considered a few years ago. “Applied again, we weren’t selected and then finally we were selected three years ago, we did it. It was tough to promote it, not many people knew about it. We had three students that year that they found some time of minor issue that they needed to seek further evaluation.”

Looking for a date to do this was somewhat difficult. Before, it was done in April where there were athletic events and field trips that took students away. Casson said doing between seasons seems to be a better option.

Of the 341 who went through Friday, some were athletes who had an indoor meet later in the day so they went through early. Other than that, it was a good day for getting the participants.

“We feel like we have this date and we’re relatively secure with this date, and as students get more and more familiar with what it is, we’re confident we can hit that 50 percent mark every two years,” Casson said.