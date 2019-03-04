Members of the Canton High track teams began their 2019 season Friday by taking part in the Jacksonville Class 2A/3A Indoor Meet hosted by Illinois College.

The boys team competition saw Canton finish with three points to place 21st. Meanwhile in the girls meet, CHS scored 14 points to place 15th.



Canton results in the boys meet included the following:

55-meters – Cally Stein, 43rd, 7.48 seconds and Jacob Krus, 44th, 7.48.

200 – Krus, 44th, 27.10 and Stein, 47th, 27.29.

400 – Austin McElhiney, 23rd, 1:04.30.

800 – Mason Wood, 42nd, 2:48.27.

1600 – Wood, 42nd, 6:37.66.

Long jump – Ezra Denny, tie for 18th, 17-feet, 9-½ inches and Doug Cannon, 27th, 17-0 ¾.

Triple jump – Cannon, sixth, 40-0 ½.



The Little Giants did not have entrants in the 55-meter hurdles, high jump, pole vault and shot put along with the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.



Results for the Lady Giants included the following:

55 – Kailey Link, 33rd, 8.32.

200 – Sloan Shawgo, 40th, 32.21 and Addi Postin, 44th, 33.06.

400 – Postin, 22nd, 1:17.47.

800 – Claire Wheelwright, second, 2:34.50 and Eleanor Fournier, seventh, 2:41.24.

1600 – Fournier, fifth, 5:55.94.

55 hurdles – Katie Goldring, 12th, 10.12.

4x200 – Canton (Gillian DeFrain, Link, Shawgo, Postin), 18th, 2:03.61.

4x400 – Canton (Shawgo, Wheelwright, Goldring, Postin), 13th, 4:53.15.

High jump – Goldring, tie for ninth, 4-7.

Long jump – Madison McDonald, 26th, 13-2 ¼ and DeFrain, 30th, 12-11.

Triple jump – McDonald, 19th, 27-1.

Shot put – Trinity Hedden, 19th, 29-1.



CHS had no entrants in the pole vault or the 4x800 relay.