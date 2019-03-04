Edith M. Nesbitt, 101, of Aledo, IL, died Saturday March 2, 2019 at Genesis Senior Living in Aledo. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 9, 2019 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Norwood Cemetery. Visitation is 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at Fippinger's where memorials may be left to the Mercer Carnegie Library, Furr-Ever Friends or College Avenue Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be left at fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Edith was born February 17, 1918 in Burgess, IL to William and Mary Morford Nesbitt. She attended a one-room country school. She graduated from Aledo High School and attended Western Illinois Teachers’ College in Macomb. She received her B.A. and M.A. degree from the University of Iowa.



She never married.



She taught four years at Brownsville Country School and later taught kindergarten through high school for 36 years in Mercer County. She served as principal at Frew School.



Edith was a former member of Burgess Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School. She attended College Avenue Presbyterian Church in Aledo. Edith was a member of the Mercer County Retired Teachers Association, DAR, Women for Women, Business Professional Women and various reading and photography clubs. She was the secretary/treasurer of Nesbitt Processing Co and later managed the family farm.



She enjoyed gardening, painting, flower arranging, playing cards, reading and cooking.

Survivors include one niece: Margo Anne Rakes of Goddard, Kansas and one nephew: William (Betsy) Nesbitt of Gunnison, CO.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Bill.