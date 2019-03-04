The season for the Canton Ingersoll eighth grade volleyball team came to an end in the opening round of the IESA Class 4A Regional held Saturday at Ingersoll Middle School.

Pekin Broadmoor, the No. 3 seed, would rally for a 20-25, 25-13, 25-12 win over the sixth-seeded Lady Giants.



Kelsie Reneau had three kills, while Elle Freeman and Ryleigh Mills chipped in two kills each for Canton (5-10). Freeman, Reneau and Abby Wittmer had one block each.



Alissa Turner tallied four service aces, five digs and two set assists, while Lily Gilles finished with a team-leading six digs. Abby Spencer had two set assists and two digs, while Mills added three digs.



Results from other eighth grade regional play from Saturday included the following:



In Class 2A at Astoria, No. 3 seed South Fulton defeated No. 6 seed North Fulton 25-17, 25-15 in the opening round.



In the semifinals, top-seeded Lewistown defeated No. 4 seed Peoria Norwood 25-14, 25-12. No. 2 seed Elmwood would then beat South Fulton 25-20, 25-19 to advance to Tuesday’s 6 p.m. title contest.



In Class 3A action at Glasford, Farmington Central, the No. 7 seed, saw it season end by dropping a 25-15, 25-12 opening-round decision to host Illini Bluffs, the No. 2 seed.