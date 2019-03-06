Our Ledger Family is going through some seriously tough times, both personally and professionally.

We lost an important dynamic in our newsroom when we lost Larry. Larry and I were/are the figurative parents. Then, we have Uncle Shelby and cute, sweet, little Hank, our office daughter.



Fortunately, Larry still comes in considering he’s maintaining the role of correspondent (thank goodness!).



Other days, we have the occasional controlled chaos.



Being a sports editor, Shelby keeps a softball bat and a Hillbilly Golf Club near his desk area, because, you know, sports.



I have a golf club near mine because, you know, protection.



One particular afternoon, Hank was more rambunctious than typical.



Jokingly, Shelby asked if he should pop her with his golf club.



I upped the ante, “I have two cash dollars in my wallet right now. They are yours if you do.”



I could see his brow furrow as he put deep thought into the offer.



“I’ll give you THREE cash dollars!”, I said trying to sweeten the pot.



Hank showed zero fear.



Attempting to further irritate Shelby, Hank pulled from her desk her nerf gun hoping to ding him with it.



But, what’s that?



It wasn’t loaded?



How did that happen?



In true showman fashion, Shelby opened his desk drawer and held up the missing ammunition much to Hank’s surprise.



That is what happens when you shoot all of your nerf bullets at your sports editor…then forget he kept them.



Just for the record, we are mostly careful with the nerf guns. We do have a target we practice on. He’s a blow up baseball catcher with a hole in his center where one is supposed to throw the ball, but we shoot through the hole. His name is Billy Bad A**.



He’s cool. Doesn’t say much, but cool.



Ultimately, Shelby elected not to take a knee shot that day, but this past Monday rolled around and once again the discussion was on the table.



On this day I told Shelby, “I have FIVE cash dollars for you if the deed is done.”



He said he was seeing how high the pot would go.



Ha! I’m pretty frugal so I can’t see myself spending double digits to have him whack my work kid in the knee, but anything is possible.



On more than one occasion, sweet, darling, work daughter, Andrea, has been in and witnessed said controlled chaos.



The reaction on her face to some of our shenanigans is always priceless and I love it!

We were joking one day about the possibility of starting a new business that may or may not be legal (internet tells me it’s only illegal if you get caught and when has the internet EVER done anyone wrong?) and I only wish I would have captured the look on Andrea’s face through photography.



But, it still wasn’t as good as when I said, “You’re one of us now. You’re with us. Okay?”



Nervously laughing, cheeks slightly red she replied, “Okay.”



Have I mentioned I truly love that girl (not to mention she is a HUGE Star Wars freak just like me!)?



Listen, things are awfully depressing and miserable at the office right now.



Our goal is not to let it get to us. If that happens, I don’t know about my cohorts, but I won’t be able to write, let alone function.



So, yeah, it’s a good day when Shelby makes me laugh so hard I almost tinkle.



It’s a good day when I’m shocked about the passing of Luke Perry and Hank asks, “Is that the singer?”



No, no, just my entire teenage and early adulthood punching me in the face as it leaves my life forever.



No biggie.



It’s a good day when we can get Andrea to laugh and have fun with us. I just love her to pieces!



It’s always a good day when we can get our work done regardless the obstacles we face as a group and as individuals, go home and miss the people we spend most of our day with—not just co-workers, but work family—real family.



But, you know, it’s all in a day’s work!