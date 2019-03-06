Farmington city officials agreed to pursue a sewer grant during Monday night's Farmington City Council regular meeting.

Josh Mercer, principal planner for the Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC), explained that the $400,000-$500,000 grant is competitive and the city will need to complete a three month long process, the bulk of which includes a survey.



Surveys will be mailed to residents in the designated area; questions include number of individuals living in the residence and if there are elderly and/or disabled, income bracket, etc.



Mercer said WIRC never receives the required 75 percent return rate, so then contracted employees must to door-to-door to obtain information. However, he added that the city could save money by finding volunteers to visit home owners.



The purpose of the survey is to determine income level and health and safety matters, such as sewage backup in basements or line collapses.



Fifty-one percent of respondents must be in the low to moderate income bracket. The designated area can be adjusted if income levels are a little too high, Mercer said.



The application will cost $1,500, and the city will need to pay design and administrative fees if approved.



Efforts will be focused on North Oak Street to the western limits of town.



David Ehlers, Superintendent of Public Works, said the city would use the funds to update lining for sewer lines and manholes.



Aldermen agreed to proceed with applying for the grant program.



The Farmington City Council also:



•Heard a report from Keith Plavec of Maurer-Stutz, who presented aldermen with rough estimates for construction of a new city building ($1.7 million) and the renovation of the current city building ($1.3 million). City officials agreed to research other buildings that might be for sale that the city could utilize for city offices and the Farmington Police Department. There will be a committee meeting at 6 p.m. April 1 at the City Municipal Building to further discuss the city’s options.



•Approved the Community and Economic Development Commission’s recommendation to continue the city’s facade grant program for next year in the amount of $30,000 and continue with the residential redevelopment program in the amount of $50,000 for those in the TIF area. These programs would be funded by the TIF. Aldermen agreed to also continue the residential redevelopment program for those living outside the TIF area; funds in the total amount of $25,000 would come from the city. It will be included on the agenda for the next council meeting.



•Approved the resignation of Vaughn Suydam from the Oak Ridge Cemetery Board and the appointment of Tim Ulm to fill Suydam’s vacancy.