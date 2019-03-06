The Ingersoll Middle School Student Council is sponsoring a Talent Show, “Ingersoll’s Got Talent,” Thursday, March 14 beginning at 7 p.m.
The Ingersoll Middle School Student Council is sponsoring a Talent Show, “Ingersoll’s Got Talent,” Thursday, March 14 beginning at 7 p.m.
Ingersoll students, ranging from fifth to eighth grade, will perform in a variety of acts, which include singing, dancing, gymnastics and instrumentals.
The IMS faculty will also perform at the end of the show.
Tickets may be purchased at the door for $5.
A portion of the proceeds from the show will go to Canton Area Special Olympics.