Terry L. Henson, 80, of Geneseo, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Illini Restorative Care, in Silvis. A memorial mass was at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4 at St. Malachy Catholic Church, in Geneseo. Fr. Michael Pakula officiated. Inurnment followed in Oakwood Cemetery, in Geneseo, where military honors were accorded by the Don Cherry VFW Post No. 5083.

Terry was born Nov. 19, 1938, in Geneseo, the son of Arthur E. and Florence R. (DeBates) Henson. He attended Geneseo High School, and proudly served our country in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Independence CVA-62. Terry married Sheila M. Hill on Nov. 24, 1956, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Colona. Terry was a general contractor in Colona, owning and operating Apple Construction Company for many years.

Terry was a proud member of the Colona American Legion, Knights of Columbus of St. Malachy church, as well as Father Bader’s Assembly Fourth Degree, Rock Island, Rock Island County Homebuilders Association, Geneseo Moose Lodge, Colona Park District Board, and St. Malachy Church. Terry was very patriotic and loved his country immensely. He also enjoyed collecting coins, woodworking, attending auctions, and was one of the first lifeguards at the Geneseo pool.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sheila of 62 years; his children, Mike (Jane Eppink) Henson, of Urbandale, Iowa; Rich (Lori Bennett) Henson, of Colona; Terri Lynn (Kevin) Freeze, of Geneseo; Mark (Sandy Lentz) Henson, of Colona; Julie (Tim) Misfeldt, of Geneseo; brothers, James (Elaine) Henson, of Geneseo; and Jack (Deb) Henson, of East Moline; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); and Buster Brown, his beloved black lab. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Florence; his brother, Bob Henson; and daughters-in-laws, Heidi Henson and Cindy Henson.