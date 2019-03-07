Step 1 in the property tax process has been completed and Livingston County has done well for 2018 with its multiplier being announced by the Illinois Department of Revenue, recently.

Livingston County Assessor Shelly Renken said that the county stands in a very good position as the taxing process begins. The county’s current level of assessment is 33.36 percent, according to Renken and the information provided by the Department of Revenue. Renken pointed out that, ideally, the goal is 33.33 percent, so the county is practically right on the mark.

“Basically, this means the Department of Revenue has certified that our level of assessment is accurate and there is no further change needed,” Renken said.

Once changes are submitted by the township assessors, Renken equalizes the assessed values of property by reviewing sales from the prior three years. Equalization is only needed if assessment levels are not at 33.33 percent of fair cash value.

“I equalized those numbers by township or multi-township to get the levels where they need to be, either up or down,” Renken said. “We then send out notices of assessment change. Anyone who had an individual change will get a notice, those only subject to equalization will not. Township multipliers are published in the newspaper, giving taxpayers a chance to know there was an equalization factor applied.

“A ‘1.0000’ from the state is a good thing, it means I did my job correctly,” Renken added. “On Jan. 31, I certified the 2018 Assessment Roll to the clerk and submitted my final abstract to the Department of Revenue.

“On Feb. 28, the Department of Revenue certified the equalization factor back to me saying that we got a ‘1.0000’ for 2018. This certifies that there are no more changes needed, that our level of assessment is accurate.”

This means Step One in the process is complete and Step Two can begin. County Clerk Kristy Masching and her staff will begin the extension process, which is calculating tax rates for the tax bills. The extension process began earlier this week and is a process that takes approximately five or six weeks.

The third step is the billing and collection, which is done by new Treasurer Nikki Meier. She said that billing will be starting sometime in May with due dates in mid July and mid September.